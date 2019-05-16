St. Gabriel man arrested after shooting at Gonzales motel

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A St. Gabriel man is in custody after reportedly shooting someone at a motel in Gonzales.
The Gonzales Police Department has arrested Christopher Holland, 25, on one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Holland was taken into custody Tuesday, May 28 at a home in Baton Rouge. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, then transported to the Ascension Parish Prison.
Authorities say Holland allegedly shot and injured a person at the Juneau Inn on East Railroad Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on April 20.
The victim was shot in the neck and has since been treated and released from the hospital. Police were able to identify Holland using surveillance footage from the motel.
Holland was previously arrested for first degree murder and attempted second degree murder in Baton Rouge in 2015.
