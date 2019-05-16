Debate over St. George transition bill turns nasty

The language of the bill requires the City of St. George to assume its share of the parish debt if it breaks away. That’s estimated to be around $100 million. Senate Democrats originally supported the bill in committee, but several were upset Wednesday with changes that were made without their approval. That opened the door to criticism of the St. George movement as a whole. Senator Dan Claitor explained what his bill would do, and Senator Karen Carter Peterson, from New Orleans, used language that some will find offensive. She said the entire process has “racial implications.”