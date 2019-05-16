All waterways in Livingston and Ascension parishes reopen after Barry

(WAFB) - The waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes are back open after they were closed in preparation of Hurricane Barry.
On July 17, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced waterways have reopened to the public effective Wednesday.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Wednesday, May 15 that the Tickfaw and Blood rivers will reopen at 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 16. The following day, they announced all waterways in the parish will reopen at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 17.
All waterways in Livingston and Ascension parishes were closed to recreational traffic Saturday, May 11 as water levels rose, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The closures started Saturday at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition to the rising waters, officials announced the closures after the agency received reports of large amounts of hazardous debris in the water.
Regional rainfall caused the Mississippi River to rise 6 inches in the past 24 hours with more rain expected through the weekend. These rains could elevate the Mississippi River above 17 feet with a peak as high as 17.5 feet at the Carrollton Gage.
