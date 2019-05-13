Arrest made in fatal May shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a woman believed to have shot and killed a man on Convention Street.
According to a release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Robert Davis, 47, was shot and killed at around 5 a.m. on May 13 in the 1300 block of Convention Street at the intersection of North 13 Street. The intersection is near the Greyhound bus station.
The coroner’s office was on scene just after 7 a.m. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Davis was found in the yard of a vacant house.
On Wednesday, July 10, BRPD arrested Amaiah Sheppard, 18. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.
Police are still investigating a possible motive.
Anyone with information is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Units at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
