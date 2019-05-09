Contact WAFB

The WAFB newsroom is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. (Source: PabloBuffer)
May 9, 2019 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:55 PM

If you have a question or comment call us at 225-383-9999, toll free at 800-324-7875.

WAFB is located at 844 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

GENERAL MANAGER

Ronna Corrente: rcorrente@wafb.com (225) 215-4703

PROGRAMMING

Syndicated and Network Programming: (225-215-4705)

NEWS

Assignment Desk: If you have a tip about breaking news, a potential story, or have a question about a story that aired on WAFB 9News.

Assignment Manager: Rachael Weinstein - rweinstein@wafb.com, (225) 215-4801

General: news@wafb.com, (225) 215-4801

Management: For questions related to editorial decisions or requests for content redistribution.

News Director: Robb Hays - (225) 215-4800, rhays@wafb.com

Digital Content Manager: Samantha Morgan: samanthamorgan@wafb.com, (225) 215-4805

Operations Manager: Robbie Chandler: rchandler@wafb.com, (225) 215-4814

Investigators: If you have a tip for The Investigators, please

Weather: To report weather conditions or ask questions about the current forecast.

General: wafbweather@wafb.com, (225) 215-4703

Chief Meteorologist: Jay Grymes - jgrymes@wafb.com, (225) 215-4703

Sports:

General: sports@wafb.com

Sports Director: Steve Schneider - sschneider@wafb.com, (225) 215-4826

SALES

General Sales Manager, Chris Tingle: ctingle@wafb.com (225) 215-4701

National Sales Manager, Janet Connella: jconnella@wafb.com (225) 215-4704

Digital Sales Manager, Kelly Lee: kellylee@wafb.com (225) 215-4731

MARKETING

Marketing/Promotions/Creative Services, Chris Blades: cblades@wafb.com (225) 215-4749

Digital Marketing Manager, Jeff Marshall: jmarshall@wafb.com (225) 215-4761

ENGINEERING

Sidney Folse: sfolse@wafb.com (225) 215-4750

WAFB is owned by Gray Television Inc., which is a publicly traded television broadcasting company based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Executive offices: 4370 Peachtree Road, NESuite 400 Atlanta, GA 30319 (404) 266-8333.