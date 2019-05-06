Hang out with exotic animals at Barn Hill Preserve’s ‘Color the Night’ fundraiser in October

By Liz Koh | May 6, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 1:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Barn Hill Preserve is hosting a fundraiser in October.

Attendees will get to listen to live music from the Chase Tyler Band, bid in a silent auction and meet some of their animal ambassadors.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the construction of a new aviary for free-flying macaws.

The event is at Barn Hill Preserve, which is located at 11342 Highway 955 E, Ethel.

