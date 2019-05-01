Arrest made in shooting death of teenager on S 18th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police arrested Tedric Stevenson, 17, on May 30 in connection with the shooting death of a teenager on S 18th Street.
Stevenson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities say Bobby Duncan, Jr., 15, was shot to death around 7:30 p.m. on April 30 on S 18th Street near Louisiana Avenue.
Witnesses reported hearing at least 12 gunshots. The boy’s body could be seen lying in the street covered by a sheet next to a bicycle. Witnesses say Duncan often rode his bike around the neighborhood.
Investigators set up at least 30 evidence markers a block away on S 18th at America Street. Most were believed to be for shell casings. Another bicycle was seen lying at that crime scene.
