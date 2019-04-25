Another drug dealer involved in large-scale trafficking ring in Baton Rouge sentenced to prison

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A member of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Baton Rouge has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted as part of Operation Hidden Fee.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Johnny Mason, 36, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced for significant drug offenses involving heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, as well as several firearm offenses.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson sentenced Mason to 15 years in federal prison for his convictions of conspiracy to distribute and to possess heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, as well as possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mason was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his prison term. He was also ordered to forfeit all firearms.
The DOJ says as part of his guilty plea, Mason admitted that while on parole for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and possession of cocaine, he was arrested in January of 2017 during an undercover operation in which Mason arranged a purchase of meth. Officials searched Mason’s vehicle and found:
- Digital scales
- Four bags with about 58.41 g of meth
- Beretta .380 caliber pistol
While in jail, Mason recruited his co-defendant, Stacy Taylor, into the drug trafficking ring and introduced her to James Hull, the head of the drug ring involving 21 dealers under him who operated in the Baton Rouge area.
The DOJ says Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced to four years in prison. Hull also pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges and faces a significant prison sentence.
“I want to congratulate our prosecutors and our federal, state, and local partners, whose work will ensure that this serious drug trafficker will remain behind bars for a significant period of time, and that a large drug trafficking organization is being dismantled. Keeping drugs and violence out of our communities remains a top priority of our office,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
