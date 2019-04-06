Ascension Parish daycare permanently shut down after losing appeal

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A children’s learning center in Ascension Parish that tried to get its license back will permanently shut down.
On June 19, the Louisiana Department of Education denied the appeal of Color Wheel Learning Center, which will now be permanently shut down.
The education department had revoked the license in April 2019 after “multiple instances” of toddlers walking off of the campus.
The state agency received a report on March 22 that four 1-year-old children were able to find their way out of the daycare’s play yard of the Color Wheel Learning Center a few days earlier.
Authorities say a passerby had seen the children outside of the fence near LA Highway 44 and returned them to the daycare.
Staff at the Color Wheel Learning Center could not explain how the children were able to get out of the play yard.
The Louisiana Department of Education’s Division of Licensing revoked the license of the Color Wheel Learning Center on April 5 after inspecting and issuing citations to the daycare in March and October.
In October 2018, a 1-year-old child opened the gate to the play yard and wandered to the facility’s parking lot, before being noticed by a staff member who happened to be in the parking lot.
