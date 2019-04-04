Nephew indicted on murder charge after hitting uncle with bat

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) - A Livingston man has been indicted on a second degree murder charge after reportedly beating his uncle to death with a baseball bat in March.
On Monday, June 17, Jonathan Herrell, 24, was indicted. Arraignment is scheduled for June 19, with a preliminary exam schedule for July 18.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say Tommy Herrell, 60, was taken to a hospital with head wounds in serious condition on Saturday, March 30. A verbal altercation between Herrell and his nephew, Jonathan, turned violent when Jonathan reportedly hit his uncle in the head with a bat.
Tommy died April 2 from injuries sustained in the dispute.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.