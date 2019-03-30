WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell dancing in this year’s Dancing for a Cause; event rescheduled due to Hurricane Barry

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Dancing for a Cause will return in the summer of 2019 to benefit The Arc of East Ascension, a program dedicated to helping and supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and the elderly.
In its tenth year, Dancing for a Cause features local celebrity dancers paired with a professional partner to raise money and awareness for the Arc’s mission. This year, WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell will be among the ten Star Dancers.
WAFB’s Liz Koh and former WAFB anchor, Cheryl Mercedes, have also participated as Star Dancers in previous years.
The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 13, has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Barry. The event will now be held Aug. 10 in the 4-H building at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, as originally planned.
VIP sponsorships are available. For more information, contact The Arc of East Ascension at 225-621-2005 or email Sharonm@eatel.net.
