SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Chauvin Sculpture Garden captivates with mystery and intrigue

“I said ‘did you ever think of building some pieces and selling them to people to raise money to help cover your costs’. He said ‘if I build a piece of artwork and sell it I lose my ability to create.’ And I went no artist I know has that much integrity. No one in the art world would go, ‘oh these aren’t for sale because I’d lose my ability to create if I sold it to you’. I’ve never heard anyone say that other than him.”

Dennis Sipiorski on speaking to Kenny Hill about his art