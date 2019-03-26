LSU football 2019 schedule

March 26, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 10:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2019 schedule for the LSU football team. Results will be added.

LSU Football 2019 Schedule & Results
Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Results Media
National L Club Spring Game Pres. By Tony Chachere's
4/6/2019 Spring Game Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) 1:00 p.m. -- SECN / 104.5/104.9
8/31/2019 Georgia Southern Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
9/7/2019 Texas Austin, Texas (Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium) TBA --
9/14/2019 Northwestern St. Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
9/21/2019 Vanderbilt * Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium) TBA --
10/5/2019 Utah State Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
10/12/2019 Florida * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
10/19/2019 Mississippi St. * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium) TBA --
10/26/2019 Auburn * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
11/9/2019 Alabama * Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Bryant-Denny Stadium) TBA --
11/16/2019 Ole Miss * Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) TBA --
11/23/2019 Arkansas * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
11/30/2019 Texas A&M * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) TBA --
SOURCE: LSUSports.net

