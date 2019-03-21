SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Inside Mimosa Handcrafted jewelry

Each piece is handmade with as much locally sourced material as possible through an ancient technique called lost wax casting, a process that dates back to the Egyptians. First, each item is carved from wax. Then, one of the artists makes a plaster-like mold of the wax figure. Once the mold is set, the wax is melted out, leaving the imprint of the carved figure. Then, molten metal is poured into the mold and allowed to set. When the mold is cooled and dissolved, what’s left is the metal version of the original wax carving.