After Further Review: Five takes from Saints first week of free agency

The news of Unger’s retirement may have been surprise outside of the building, but inside there were signs that the Saints knew this could be a possibility. Unger said last season was not up to his standard and his body could not make it through another year. What’s funny is when the big blockbuster trade went down in 2015 for Jimmy Graham, the headliners were Graham and the first round pick the Saints received. Unger was never supposed to be the best player in that deal, but that’s exactly what he became. Graham was fairly pedestrian with Seattle, while Stephone Anthony was a complete bust.