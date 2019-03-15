Southern University softball 2020 schedule

March 15, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated February 7 at 5:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2020 schedule for Southern University softball. The table will be updated with results when they are available.

Southern University softball
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) MEDIA RESULTS
ULM Tournament
Feb 7 (Fri) Stephen F. Austin Monroe, LA 12:00 PM
Feb 7 (Fri) University of Louisiana at Monroe Monroe, LA 5:00 PM
Feb 8 (Sat) Stephen F. Austin Monroe, LA 11:00 AM
Feb 8 (Sat) University of Louisiana at Monroe Monroe, LA 1:30 PM
Feb 11 (Tue) University of South Alabama Mobile, AL 6:00 PM
Feb 12 (Wed) University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg, MS Southern Miss Softball Complex 6:00 PM
Vicksburg Tournament
Feb 14 (Fri) Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS 3:30 PM
Feb 14 (Fri) Kentucky State University Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS 6:00 PM
Feb 15 (Sat) Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS 11:00 AM
Feb 15 (Sat) Alcorn State University Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS 4:00 PM
Feb 18 (Tue) Nicholls State University Thibodaux, LA Swanner Field at GEO Surfaces Park 6:00 PM
HBCU Classic
Mar 7 (Sat) Alabama State University New Orleans, LA 3:00 PM
Mar 7 (Sat) Jackson State University New Orleans, LA 7:00 PM
Mar 9 (Mon) Illinois State University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 3:00 PM
Mar 11 (Wed) University of North Alabama Florence, AL Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium 5:00 PM
Mar 13 (Fri) Alabama A&M University Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field 3:00 PM
Mar 14 (Sat) Alabama A&M University Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field 12:00 PM
Mar 20 (Fri) Alabama A&M University Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field 3:00 PM
Mar 21 (Sat) Alabama A&M University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 1:00 PM
Mar 21 (Sat) Alabama A&M University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 3:00 PM
Mar 27 (Fri) Texas Southern University Houston, TX Memorial Park 3:00 PM
Mar 28 (Sat) Texas Southern University Houston, TX Memorial Park 1:00 PM
Mar 28 (Sat) Texas Southern University Houston, TX Memorial Park 3:00 PM
Apr 3 (Fri) Grambling State University Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex 3:00 PM
Apr 4 (Sat) Grambling State University Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex 1:00 PM
Apr 4 (Sat) Grambling State University Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex 3:00 PM
Apr 10 (Fri) University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 1:00 PM
Apr 11 (Sat) University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 1:00 PM
Apr 11 (Sat) University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 3:00 PM
Apr 17 (Fri) Prairie View A&M University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 1:00 PM
Apr 18 (Sat) Prairie View A&M University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 1:00 PM
Apr 18 (Sat) Prairie View A&M University Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field 3:00 PM
Apr 21 (Tue) Northwestern State University Natchitoches, LA Lady Demon Diamond 6:00 PM
SWAC Softball Tournament
May 5 (Tue) Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Gulfport, MS TBA
May 7 (Thu) Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Gulfport, MS TBA
May 8 (Fri) Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Gulfport, MS TBA
May 9 (Sat) Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Gulfport, MS TBA
SOURCE: GoJagSports.net

