Southern University softball 2020 schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2020 schedule for Southern University softball. The table will be updated with results when they are available.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CT)
|MEDIA
|RESULTS
|ULM Tournament
|Feb 7 (Fri)
|Stephen F. Austin
|Monroe, LA
|12:00 PM
|Feb 7 (Fri)
|University of Louisiana at Monroe
|Monroe, LA
|5:00 PM
|Feb 8 (Sat)
|Stephen F. Austin
|Monroe, LA
|11:00 AM
|Feb 8 (Sat)
|University of Louisiana at Monroe
|Monroe, LA
|1:30 PM
|Feb 11 (Tue)
|University of South Alabama
|Mobile, AL
|6:00 PM
|Feb 12 (Wed)
|University of Southern Mississippi
|Hattiesburg, MS Southern Miss Softball Complex
|6:00 PM
|Vicksburg Tournament
|Feb 14 (Fri)
|Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
|Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS
|3:30 PM
|Feb 14 (Fri)
|Kentucky State University
|Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS
|6:00 PM
|Feb 15 (Sat)
|Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
|Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS
|11:00 AM
|Feb 15 (Sat)
|Alcorn State University
|Vicksburg, MS SPORTS FORCE PARKS
|4:00 PM
|Feb 18 (Tue)
|Nicholls State University
|Thibodaux, LA Swanner Field at GEO Surfaces Park
|6:00 PM
|HBCU Classic
|Mar 7 (Sat)
|Alabama State University
|New Orleans, LA
|3:00 PM
|Mar 7 (Sat)
|Jackson State University
|New Orleans, LA
|7:00 PM
|Mar 9 (Mon)
|Illinois State University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|3:00 PM
|Mar 11 (Wed)
|University of North Alabama
|Florence, AL Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium
|5:00 PM
|Mar 13 (Fri)
|Alabama A&M University
|Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field
|3:00 PM
|Mar 14 (Sat)
|Alabama A&M University
|Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field
|12:00 PM
|Mar 20 (Fri)
|Alabama A&M University
|Huntsville, AL Bulldog Field
|3:00 PM
|Mar 21 (Sat)
|Alabama A&M University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|1:00 PM
|Mar 21 (Sat)
|Alabama A&M University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|3:00 PM
|Mar 27 (Fri)
|Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX Memorial Park
|3:00 PM
|Mar 28 (Sat)
|Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX Memorial Park
|1:00 PM
|Mar 28 (Sat)
|Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX Memorial Park
|3:00 PM
|Apr 3 (Fri)
|Grambling State University
|Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex
|3:00 PM
|Apr 4 (Sat)
|Grambling State University
|Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex
|1:00 PM
|Apr 4 (Sat)
|Grambling State University
|Grambling, LA GSU Softball Complex
|3:00 PM
|Apr 10 (Fri)
|University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|1:00 PM
|Apr 11 (Sat)
|University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|1:00 PM
|Apr 11 (Sat)
|University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|3:00 PM
|Apr 17 (Fri)
|Prairie View A&M University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|1:00 PM
|Apr 18 (Sat)
|Prairie View A&M University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|1:00 PM
|Apr 18 (Sat)
|Prairie View A&M University
|Baton Rouge, LA Jaguar Field
|3:00 PM
|Apr 21 (Tue)
|Northwestern State University
|Natchitoches, LA Lady Demon Diamond
|6:00 PM
|SWAC Softball Tournament
|May 5 (Tue)
|Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
|Gulfport, MS
|TBA
|May 7 (Thu)
|Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
|Gulfport, MS
|TBA
|May 8 (Fri)
|Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
|Gulfport, MS
|TBA
|May 9 (Sat)
|Southwestern Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
|Gulfport, MS
|TBA
SOURCE: GoJagSports.net
