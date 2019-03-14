Southern University baseball 2019 schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2019 schedule for Southern University baseball. The table will be updated with results when they are available.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CT)
|RESULTS
|Fri, Feb 15
|Florida A&M
|Wesley-Barrow Stadium
|--
|W, 6-3
|Sat, Feb 16
|Grambling State
|Wesley-Barrow Stadium
|--
|W, 6-5
|Sun, Feb 17
|Alcorn State
|New Orleans, La. | Maestri Field
|--
|W, 12-9
|Mon, Feb 18
|Air Force
|Baton Rouge, La. | Alex Box Stadium
|--
|L, 13-0
|Sun, Feb 24
|Northwestern State
|Natchoitoches, La.
|--
|L, 13-6
|Sun, Feb 24
|Northwestern State
|Natchoitoches, La.
|--
|W, 7-5
|Wed, Feb 27
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, LA
|--
|L, 17-4
|Fri, Mar 01
|Eastern Illinois
|Lee Hines Field
|--
|W, 10-8
|Fri, Mar 01
|Eastern Illinois
|Lee Hines Field
|--
|L, 4-2
|Sat, Mar 02
|Eastern Illinois
|Lee-Hines Field
|--
|W, 5-3
|Sat, Mar 02
|Eastern Illinois
|Lee-Hines Field
|--
|L, 6-1
|Wed, Mar 06
|Southern Miss
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|--
|L, 8-3
|Fri, Mar 08
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Lee-Hines Field
|--
|W, 16-4
|Fri, Mar 08
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Lee-Hines Field
|--
|W, 9-4
|Sat, Mar 09
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Lee-Hines Field
|--
|W, 16-13
|Tue, Mar 12
|ULM
|Monroe, La.
|--
|L, 10-6
|Fri, Mar 15
|Texas Southern *
|Houston, Texas
|5:00 p.m.
|L, 1-0
|Sat, Mar 16
|Texas Southern *
|Houston, Texas
|2:00 p.m.
|W, 1-0
|Sun, Mar 17
|Texas Southern *
|Houston, Texas
|1:00 p.m.
|W, 8-7
|Tue, Mar 19
|Lamar
|Beaumont, TX
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 6-5
|Fri, Mar 22
|Grambling State *
|Lee Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 18-8 (8)
|Sat, Mar 23
|Grambling State *
|Lee-Hines Field
|3:00 p.m.
|W, 15-13
|Sun, Mar 24
|Grambling State *
|Lee-Hines Field
|1:00 p.m.
|W, 13-8
|Tue, Mar 26
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, La
|6:30 p.m.
|L, 9-6
|Wed, Mar 27
|Northwestern State
|Lee-Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 6-3
|Fri, Mar 29
|Prairie View *
|Lee-Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 10-6
|Sat, Mar 30
|Prairie View *
|Lee Hines Field
|2:00 p.m.
|W, 26-4
|Sat, Mar 30
|Prairie View *
|Lee Hines Field
|4:00 p.m.
|W, 8-5
|Tue, Apr 02
|Nicholls
|Thibodaux, LA
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 2-4
|Fri, Apr 05
|Memphis
|Memphis, TN
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 6-1
|Sat, Apr 06
|Memphis
|Memphis, TN
|2:00 p.m.
|L, 14-12
|Sat, Apr 06
|Memphis
|Memphis, TN
|7:00 p.m.
|L, 10-1
|Tue, Apr 09
|LSU
|Lee-Hines Field
|6:30 p.m.
|W, 7-2
|Wed, Apr 10
|New Orleans
|Lee-Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 5-4 (10)
|Fri, Apr 12
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Pine Bluff, AR
|1:00 p.m.
|W, 10-4
|Fri, Apr 12
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Pine Bluff, AR
|5:00 p.m.
|W, 21-2 (7)
|Sun, Apr 14
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff *
|Pine Bluff, AR
|1:00 p.m.
|Tue, Apr 16
|Alcorn State *
|Lee Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 11-1 (7)
|Sat, Apr 20
|Texas Southern *
|Lee Hines Field
|3:00 p.m.
|W, 7-6 (12)
|Sat, Apr 20
|Texas Southern *
|Lee Hines Field
|8:00 p.m.
|L, 6-5
|Sun, Apr 21
|Texas Southern *
|Lee Hines Field
|1:00 p.m.
|W, 16-6 (7)
|Tue, Apr 23
|ULM
|Lee Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 5-4
|Fri, Apr 26
|Grambling State *
|Grambling, LA
|6:00 p.m.
|L, 12-0 (7)
|Sat, Apr 27
|Grambling State *
|Grambling, LA
|3:00 p.m.
|L, 21-16
|Sun, Apr 28
|Grambling State *
|Grambling, LA
|1:00 p.m.
|W, 15-3 (7)
|Wed, May 01
|Nicholls
|Lee Hines Field
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 6-5
|Sat, May 04
|Prairie View *
|Prairie View, TX
|4:00 p.m.
|W, 12-8
|Sun, May 05
|Prairie View *
|Prairie View, TX
|12:00 p.m.
|W, 6-4
|Sun, May 05
|Prairie View *
|Prairie View, TX
|3:45 p.m.
|L, 12-2 (7)
|Tue, May 07
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, La.
|6:30 p.m.
|L, 5-4
|Wed, May 08
|Alcorn State *
|Natchez, MS
|Canceled
|SWAC Tournament
|Wed, May 15
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|New Orleans, La. (Wesley-Barrow Stadium)
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 11-7
|Thu, May 16
|Texas Southern
|New Orleans, La. (Wesley-Barrow Stadium)
|6:00 p.m.
|W, 10-9 (10)
|Fri, May 17
|Texas Southern
|New Orleans, La. (Wesley-Barrow Stadium)
|8:50 p.m.
|L, 8-6
|Sat, May 18
|Texas Southern
|New Orleans, La. (Wesley-Barrow Stadium)
|3:00 p.m.
|W, 7-6
|Sun, May 19
|Alabama State
|New Orleans, La. (Wesley-Barrow Stadium)
|11:30 a.m.
|W, 15-0
|NCAA Regionals
|Fri, May 31
|Mississippi State
|Starkville, Miss. (Dudy Noble Field)
|12:00 p.m.
|Fri, Jun 07
|NCAA SUPER REGIONALS
|TBD
|TBA
|Sat, Jun 15
|COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
|TBD
|TBA
|Sat, Jun 15
|COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
|TBD
|TBA
