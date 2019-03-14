Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving hit and run crash

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Prairieville man has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal hit and run wreck back in 2015.
On June 10, 2019, Cory Newton, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served. Judge Jessie LeBlanc ordered that five years of this sentence be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, with the remaining five years suspended. After being released, Newton will serve five years of probation.
The fatal wreck happened on March 8 2015. Brittany Harris, 25, of Vacherie, was killed at the intersection of Highways 3213 and 3215 in St. James Parish.
Investigators at the scene of the crash say Newton, 24 at the time, was driving east on LA 3125 while Harris was driving north on LA 3213. As both vehicles approached the intersection, Newton ran through the red light and hit Harris’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Her vehicle then left the road and hit a utility pole.
Harris was not wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
After the crash, Newton fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. He was taken into custody a short time later. Police say Newton’s blood alcohol level was over 0.15%.
On March 11, 2019 Newton pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
