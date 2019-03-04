Drone footage shows EF-4 tornado’s path of destruction in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL(WTVM) - New Aerial video is showing the massive damage caused by multiple tornadoes in Lee county on Sunday.
The video above was taken in Salem, Alabama along Lee County Road 179 where the two confirmed tornadoes are known to have caused damage.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham says the first tornado that impacted Lee County Sunday afternoon was an EF-4 and at least half a mile wide. The winds were estimated to be as high as 170 mph, blowing debris thousands of yards.
Reports say the tornado was on the ground for nearly 24 miles and was the deadliest tornado since the 2013 tornadoes in Moore, Oklahoma.
Many across the area report that the tornado brought down trees and power lines, even destroying homes and businesses along it’s path. Here’s a look at the destruction:
The same tornado continued on into Georgia destroying parts of Talbotton and Cairo.
As of Monday afternoon, the death toll from Sunday’s tornadoes is 23.
Follow our complete coverage of the devastating storms here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.