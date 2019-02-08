Search ends for person of interest connected to Natchitoches Parish homicide, found dead in Avoyelles pairsh

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The search for a man connected to a homicide investigation in Natchitoches Parish has ended on Friday night.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Michael Paul Medina, 49, is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Not much information is known at this time. Investigators are on scene in Avoyelles Parish.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(9:56 p.m.)

Natchitoches authorities have identified the victim in Friday’s homicide investigation as a search for a person of interest continues.

WATCH KSLA NEWS 12 at 10 HERE.

Michael Paul Medina, 49, of Hessmer is believed to be armed and dangerous and is wanted by authorities, according to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sherriff's office.

Medina stands abaout 6'1" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Alexandria, Pineville and California. He is known to have a dark green 2018 Toyota pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate Y284301. (Source: NPSO)

Deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. for a welfare concern in the 200 block of Patrick Road in Point Place south of Natchitoches.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Vicky M. Sanders, 53 inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steve Clanton.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the cause of Sanders’ death. However, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

Sanders is known in the community as a hairstylist that owned and operated The Works salon in Natchitoches, according to NPSO.

Medina stands about 6′1″ and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Alexandria, Pineville and California. He is known to have a dark green 2018 Toyota pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate Y284301.

Anyone with any information or if they would come in contact with Medina is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency or call 911. If you have any information contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.