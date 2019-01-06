Man charged in 2019 shooting death of Anferenee Holden

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators charged Richard Jiles Jr., 22, with principal to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Anferenee James Holden, 22, in January of 2019.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on January 5 in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive at Armstrong Apartments.
Deputies claim a vehicle followed Holden and another person as they ran an errand and later returned to the complex.
When Holden and the other person returned to the apartment, a white vehicle was observed pulling into the parking lot, deputies claimed.
Gunshots were heard a short time later, according to an arrest report.
Holden was transported to a local hospital, but later died because of his injuries.
Deputies claim they were able to place Jiles’ phone and vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.
Jiles did not provided deputies with an explanation about his whereabouts the night of the shooting, the arrest report states.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
