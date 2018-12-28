Louisiana child with inoperable tumor ask community for 190 holiday cards, receives more than 40,000 with help from armed forces

VINTON, LA (WAFB) - An 8-year-old Louisiana child named Drake Quibodeaux is at the center of a global campaign meant to keep the holiday spirit of giving alive, thanks to the help of members of the armed forces and officials at Fort Polk.
In March, doctors discovered Quibodeaux had Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a brain tumor found in a part of the brain stem called the pons, the Fort Polk Guardian reports. As a DIPG tumor begins to grow, it puts pressure on the nerves that control heartbeat, breathing, swallowing, eye movement, eyesight, balance, and other essential bodily functions regulated by the pons. Children with DIPG commonly experience double vision, reduced eye movement, facial weakness or asymmetry, and arm and leg weakness. They also have problems with walking, coordination, speech, chewing and swallowing. The tumor ultimately results in the child’s death. There is no cure at this time.
“He was driving our boat, a perfectly normal child,” Drake’s mother, Danielle Quibodeaux said, recalling the day their lives were turned upside down. “Then he had a seizure, was paralyzed and stayed in the hospital for six weeks.”
Doctors told the family that only 5 percent of those affected with DIPG survive a year, and only 1 percent for 2 years. Drake is at 9 months now.
“It’s hard,” Drake’s dad, Christopher Quibodeaux said. “Finding out about all of this we looked at it and a lot of times we questioned. The doctors have said there is no cure. I just want to get the word out that the treatment for this is the same as it was 75 years ago.”
Christopher said he’s hoping for a cure, not just for his son, but for all children affected by DIPG. “There needs to be a cure,” he said.
Drake in June asked for birthday cards and received about 75. He decided to set higher goals for Christmas cards, hoping for 190. That’s when officials at Fort Polk say they decided to get involved.
“Fort Polk tries very hard to expand our community relationships. For me, being a father, I would want this type of support if I was in the same situation, especially around the holidays,” command sergeant major Jerry Dodson said. Dodson said he gave Danielle Quibodeaux a telephone call and learned Christopher is a veteran.
Dodson, who learned of Quibodeaux’s story from a soldier in Korea, said he used the Fort Polk’s Public Affairs Office to contact his friends throughout the Army community and asked them to spread the word about Drake. The response was overwhelming.
"Friends from Japan and Africa said they would get their folks to help out,” Douglas said. “They might not know what’s going on here in Louisiana, but they know us and they know the uniform, and they know the good feeling from helping people. For anyone who cares, this hits home.”
On Dec. 19 Dodson, his spouse, Kim, and cpl. Devon Douglas, president of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program, made the 2-hour trip to Vinton, La., the Quibodeaux’s hometown, bearing gifts and cards from the Fort Polk Family.
Dodson said as soon as he entered the Quibodeaux residence and saw the boxes of cards - more than 40,000 at last count - he realized a lot of people wanted to reach out and brighten Drake’s life.
“It reiterates our commitment to not only the local Fort Polk community, but also to the state of Louisiana,” Dodson said.
Danielle said Drake has a hard time believing so many people have reached out to him.
“He said, ‘Momma, I didn’t know so many people love me. They tell me I’m strong,’” Danielle said. “I told him ‘You’ve made people realize what Christmas is all about.’”
Danielle said the gift Drake received that means the most to her is a crucifix from a Soldier. “The Soldier said, ‘It’s battle-tested and proven. Drake, I hope it helps you,’” she said.
“I know [Drake] knows the ‘Man upstairs,’ and there is always a reason why things happen. From the cards he’s gotten, people have made life-altering changes after hearing about his struggles and faith," Christopher said. "He’s leading people to the Lord. I believe we’re all called to do something, so we’re going to take this journey and roll with it. If he’s healed that’s great, but if the good Lord decides to take him, I’ll know where he is. He’s a fighter. Been fighting this for 9 months. He’s much tougher than me.”
Danielle said the family no longer focuses on the future because they don’t know what the future holds. “It’s hard, so we live each day like it’s a blessing — that’s what each day is,” she said. “When we’re having bad days, because his tumor started growing again, he’ll say, ‘It’s OK mom, God’s got me.’”
In late January Drake will have an opportunity to be a Soldier for a day at Fort Polk.
Information provided by Chuck Cannon, editor of the Fort Polk Guardian.
