HOLIDAY HELPING HANDS: Community asked to donate bikes, toys ahead of Kid’s Christmas event

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities hosting a Christmas giveaway event for local children are asking the community to help by donating bikes and toys.
The 19th annual Kid’s Christmas event is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, and located at the West Feliciana Middle School gym, according to a Monday media release from the West Feliciana Parish. The event starts at 11 a.m.
Public Information Officer Erin Foster said the toy fund is in need of toys and bikes to give away to children attending the event. If you’re considering on donating toys, only new ones still in their packages will be accepted, according to Foster.
The Sheriff’s Office will also accept monetary donations for purchasing more toys and bikes. The toys and bikes should be suitable for children up to age 10.
“I would like you all to know that everyone is invited to see the delight and excitement on the kid’s faces as they visit with Santa, select their toys and win the bicycles. We are honored to host this event and humbled by your outpouring of support. These gifts may be the only gifts some of these children receive, so your support is greatly appreciated,” Sheriff J. Austin Daniel said.
Anyone interested in donating may come by the Sheriff’s Office or call Barbara Bonaventure at 225-784-3109.
