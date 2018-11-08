Baton Rouge pleads guilty to international money laundering in connection with drug business

According to confessions made during his plea, between September of 2012 and May of 2016, people known to Barker conspired to distribute carisoprodol, tramadol, and other drugs, by shipping them in bulk to the U.S. to be distributed to individual buyers in smaller quantities. Barker reportedly admitted to helping those people by accepting the bulk shipments at his house and mailing the drugs to individual buyers. In January of 2013, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says law enforcement agents seized more than 50,000 doses of tramadol and carisoprodol from Barker’s house.