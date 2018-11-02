Man sentenced to 40 years in jail after fatal stabbing in 2013

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Convent man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.
Back on Nov. 1, 2018, a St. James Parish jury found Kyriene Vallery, 27, guilty of manslaughter after fatally stabbing Christian Allen, 25, in 2013.
Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say on Nov. 28, 2013, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Club 7002 on Highway 44 in Convent about reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found Allen lying in the road suffering from a stab wound. Deputies and other patrons at the club attempted to provide aid to Allen while waiting for emergency responders. Allen was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Detectives were able to interview numerous witnesses at the club, who all gave statements consistent with one another. It was found a fight had started inside the club between Vallery and Allen, and then moved outside. After the fight was over, Vallery was seen going to a nearby vehicle, retrieving a knife, and walking back to where Allen was. Vallery then stabbed Allen in the side. Allen tried to flee the area, but collapsed a short distance away. Vallery chased Allen until he collapsed, then fled the area.
Vallery was then arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Detention Center.
On May 28, 2019, Judge Tess Stromberg sentenced Vallery to 40 years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
