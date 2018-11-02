Man sentenced to 40 years in jail after fatal stabbing in 2013

Detectives were able to interview numerous witnesses at the club, who all gave statements consistent with one another. It was found a fight had started inside the club between Vallery and Allen, and then moved outside. After the fight was over, Vallery was seen going to a nearby vehicle, retrieving a knife, and walking back to where Allen was. Vallery then stabbed Allen in the side. Allen tried to flee the area, but collapsed a short distance away. Vallery chased Allen until he collapsed, then fled the area.