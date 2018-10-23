Can I donate blood?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB is proud to partner with Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Blood Donor Services for the upcoming Beat Bama Blood Drive.
If you are healthy you can donate blood. Still, some people have questions that might be preventing them from making that simple contribution.
First, let’s go over the basic requirements to donate blood.
“If you’re 17 years old and above, you can come in to donate. There’s no upper age limit,” said Jay Thomas, lab manager at OLOL Blood Donor Services.
REQUIREMENTS TO DONATE
- Adults, aged 17 to 80
- At age 16 you can donate blood with parental consent
- Weigh 110 pounds or more
- Be free of infection
- Know the names of any medications you currently take
You can give blood even if you take medication for high blood pressure, take hormones or have diabetes that is controlled.
“Most health conditions which people think are deferring are actually not deferring, including if you’ve had history of heart disease or cancer. You‘re completely safe to donate blood,” said Thomas.
If you are unsure if you are able to give blood due to your health history or a specific medical condition, Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Blood Donor Services has a line you can call direct to ask your personal health question.
OLOL BLOOD DONOR SERVICES
- CALL: 225-765-8843, option 1
- EMAIL: CLICK HERE
“If it’s a different type of question that you may not feel comfortable verbalizing, email through our website and we can answer questions there or you can come in and visit us and have a private one on one conversation with us,” said Thomas.
OLOL BLOOD DONOR CENTER
- 5000 Hennessy Boulevard
- Baton Rouge
The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center follows all FDA and AABB regulations for blood donation. CLICK HERE for more information about the FDA and blood donation.
If you are unable to donate for any reason, consider hosting a blood drive.
TO HOST A MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE:
- Contact a blood donor recruiter at (225) 765-8843 to discuss a date and get materials available to help promote your drive.
- Consider forming a committee to help recruit donors and organize the drive.
- Set a goal to draw at least 25 or more donors.
