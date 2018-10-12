Second man arrested in alleged deadly murder for hire shooting on Seneca Street in 2017

Since Walker’s murder, detectives were able to find a witness that reportedly claims they watched as Walker’s phone was called and Walker was told to come to Seneca Street, where it had been set up for him to be shot and killed. According to the witness, someone called Walker, who police say was a heroin addict, and was told to come get heroin and park across the street from an undisclosed location. The report states the witness says once Walker got there, he parked in a driveway as instructed and was murdered by Collins.