Second man arrested in alleged deadly murder for hire shooting on Seneca Street in 2017

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Seneca Street back in 2017.
On Feb. 6, 2020, Dexter Deon Collins, 39, was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of David Walker, 68. According to his arrest report, Terrell Anthony, 36, was also arrested back in October of 2018 after he reportedly shot and killed Walker.
Investigators say Terrell Anthony, the brother of Harold Anthony, killed Walker in retaliation for him refusing to admit to witnessing the double murder. Anthony was charged with second degree murder.
On Sept. 8, 2017, police found Walker behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala in the driveway of a home in the 3600 block of Seneca Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he died on scene.
Just hours before his death, police say Walker had been questioned about the double murder of Harold Anthony and Donovan Cummings, which had happened earlier that same day across the street from Walker’s house. It was rumored Walker had witnessed the shooting.
Police say Walker, a friend of Anthony’s, adamantly denied witnessing the double shooting, both to detectives and to others in the neighborhood.
The arrest report states detectives learned Walker was called on his cell phone three times by a blocked number in the minutes before his murder. Detectives were not able to find a name connected with the account and determined it was a prepaid “burner" phone. It was reportedly bought and activated the day Walker was murdered at a store on Plank Road.
Since Walker’s murder, detectives were able to find a witness that reportedly claims they watched as Walker’s phone was called and Walker was told to come to Seneca Street, where it had been set up for him to be shot and killed. According to the witness, someone called Walker, who police say was a heroin addict, and was told to come get heroin and park across the street from an undisclosed location. The report states the witness says once Walker got there, he parked in a driveway as instructed and was murdered by Collins.
The witness claims the motive was that Walker had firsthand knowledge of the murders of Anthony and Cummings. The report says the witness also saw someone pay Collins money for killing Walker after the fact.
Investigators say cell phone records corroborate the witness’ description of events.
Police say this is all in connection with a large, violent drug organization operating in the Baton Rouge area that is reportedly responsible for multiple drug-related homicides.
Collins is charged with first degree murder in this case. He was also recently charged in connection with a separate alleged murder for hire plot in 2017 that resulted in the death of Lorenzo Dixon.
