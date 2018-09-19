Jury selection to begin Tuesday for 2 of 8 people arrested after dismembered body found in rural area

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 26 for two of eight people arrested after a man’s dismembered body was found in a rural area of Livingston Parish in July of 2018.
Duane Bissell of Amite and Martin Morgan Sr. of Zachary are both charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Neufeld, 26, of Donaldsonville. Jury selection for the two men begins Tuesday, Aug. 26. Bissell and Morgan were indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury in September of 2018.
Neufeld was reported missing on July 9, 2018 and his dismembered body was found in a wooded area of Livingston Parish on July 24.
The other people arrested in connection with the case are:
- Robert Taylor, 46, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second degree murder. Taylor was also charged with possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of schedule III CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, and three traffic violations
- William Byars, 37, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of schedule IV CDS, and possession of schedule III CDS
- Cheyenne Smith, 18, of Zachary - charged with accessory to second degree murder and obstruction of justice
- Nancy Logarbo, 26, of Gonzales - charged with accessory to second degree murder, obstruction of justice, theft of a motor vehicle, and monetary instrument abuse
- Tony Kile, Jr., 27, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second degree murder, obstruction of justice, and theft of a motor vehicle
- Ashton Hanchey, 28, of Zachary - charges unclear
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.