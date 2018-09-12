Help and Resources for Addiction

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration treatment locator

SAMHSA provides a searchable national database to locate treatment and detox facility based on your needs and location.

Website: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/locator?sAddr=Baton%20Rouge%2C%20LA%2070816%2C%20USA

Capital Area Human Services District

Baton Rouge

Phone: 225.925.1906 or 1.800.768.8824

Website: www.realhelpbr.com

Online Summary: “If you or someone you know has a problem with opioids (heroin or prescription pain medications), there is help available. Capital Area Human Services provides screening, assessment, and referral to detox and medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid dependence. Capital Area Human Services also provides a Vivitrol maintenance program, which includes medication and therapy as effective tools for preventing relapse in individuals who have stopped abusing opioids. Call (225) 925-1906 for more information.”

Baton Rouge Behavioral Hospital

Baton Rouge

Phone: (225) 300-8470

Website: https://batonrougebehavioral.com/

Online Summary: “Baton Rouge Behavioral Hospital is licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and accredited by The Joint Commission. Our team of doctors, therapists, nursing staff, and administration meet strict academic & experience standards, and are trained to deliver compassionate, patient, understanding care.

We believe in providing our clients with an environment which addresses each individual’s unique physical, emotional, and social needs, while adapting to their changes as they happen. Each person at BRBH has their own limits and goals, which are carefully prepared for and tailored around during their care.”

Baton Rouge Area Alcohol and Drug Center and Detox Center:

Baton Rouge

Phone: (225) 389-3325

Website: N/A

Summary: “The Baton Rouge Area Alcohol and Drug Center, Inc. (BRAADC), offers a lifeline to adult men and women suffering with substance abuse/addiction through providing non-medical detoxification services to anyone entering voluntarily. BRAADC is a 24 hour in-patient detoxification center with a capacity of 29 beds for those individuals who are 18 years or older and who have used drugs and/or alcohol within the last 7 days. We are a non-profit organization [IRS status 501c(3)] with a 17 member volunteer Board of Directors.”

Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center:

Baton Rouge

Phone: 225.939.3656 OR 225.683.4144

Website: http://woodlakecenter.com/

Online Summary: “Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center is based on the Traditions and Principles of the 12-step programs and the founding Oxford Group. The Four Absolutes –Honesty, Unselfishness, Love, and Purity and the guiding keys of the Beatitudes were the basics of the Oxford Group from which AA and other 12-steps programs originated. Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center parallels the founding Oxford absolutes, the keys or attitudes to happiness, and the guiding principles of the 12 Step Programs into the four phases of their treatment.

Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center views alcoholism and/or addiction to be a manifestation of underlying issues that, if not addressed, the person will not recover or remain in recovery. Consequently, treatment involves a holistic approach addressing the interrelated components of the personality which includes the spiritual, the mental, the emotional, the social, the physical, and the volitional or the will power of the person.”

Townsend

Multiple Locations

Phone: (888) 709-1804

Website: https://townsendla.com/

Online Summary: “Townsend uses a unique way of approaching treatment for addiction involving drugs or alcohol. We view addiction as a chronic disease of the brain. Getting addiction help at a Townsend outpatient or residential treatment center is unlike programs anywhere else. We treat addiction as a medical condition using The Townsend Way. This approach is the guiding principle and innovative medical treatment model that shapes our perspective about treating addiction as a brain disease. We can help you or your loved one feel better fast with professional addiction care and affordable services at one of our nine (9) treatment locations located throughout South Louisiana.”

O’Brien House

Baton Rouge

Phone: 225-344-6345

Website: https://obrienhouse.org/

Online Summary: “O’Brien House was established in 1971 to serve adult recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. The center was named for Paul S. “Pat” O’Brien, who spent 53 years of his life working with alcoholics and educating the public about the disease of alcoholism. Through the years, O’Brien House has drawn the appreciation and support of the Baton Rouge community.

Over the past 40 years, the services of O’Brien House have evolved into a more comprehensive continuum of care that includes treatment, prevention and community development initiatives.”

Cataldie Clinic

Baton Rouge

Phone: (225)-757-8044

Website: https://cataldieclinic.com

Online Summary: With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Louis Cataldie and the staff at The Cataldie Clinic provide a wide range of treatment services from assessment, to recovery management, and recovery monitoring.

Operation Angel

Any St. Tammany Parish Law Enforcement Office

Phone: 985.892.8500, Covington Police Department

Website N/A

Summary: “To encourage those in the community suffering from addiction to go to your police department or Sheriff’s Office and ask for help. You will not be charged with a crime, we will not ask where you got the drugs from. We will connect you with programs that will give you the help you need. We would rather you spend six months in a treatment program than spend six months in jail. We want to keep you out of the criminal justice system.”

Intervention services:

Chrysalis interventions

Baton Rouge

Phone: (225) 405-0797

Website: http://www.chrysalisinterventions.com/

Online Summary: “The focus in intervention is on getting the alcoholic to a place where he can heal. Ask yourself a question, ‘Has anything worked so far?’ An addict manipulates family members and pushes button to obstruct the path to getting well. A Professional Interventionist is immune to this, adding a different voice to the process. Dr. Terry Ellis will help you assess your loved one’s needs, develop treatment options, lead the intervention, and help the addict/alcoholic into treatment if necessary. In the following months, he will stay in contact with the family to encourage and guide their recovery.”

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Multiple Locations

Phone: 480-300-4712 (8AM-8PM)

Website: https://palgroup.org/

Online Summary: “PAL groups meet weekly to educate, support and help each other with issues arising from loving someone with an addiction. Each PAL group is facilitated by a peer, someone walking the same path. While the focus is on parents with an addicted child, all family member and friends are welcome to attend PAL meetings.”

CAHSD Behavioral Health Collaborative Meetings

The Capital Area Human Services District hosts monthly meetings focusing on addressing behavioral health in the Baton Rouge from a community wide perspective. Previous meeting topics can be viewed here: http://www.cahsd.org/behavioral-health-collaborative-meetings/

