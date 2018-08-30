FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures

Starting in June, all westbound lanes of I-10 between Bayou Manchac and Highland Road will shift to new travel lanes as part of the ongoing major widening project. The shift will occur just before the Bayou Mancha bridge. All westbound traffic will be shifted left to newly constructed lanes in the footprint of the median between the westbound and eastbound lanes. Vehicles will still be able to exit at Highland Road. Interstate traffic will continue on the new lanes over a new overpass above Highland. Once traffic clear the new overpass, vehicles will be shifted back to the current configuration.