FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures

(WAFB) - Below is a list of current road closures in the area.
LA 70 in Assumption Parish has been closed between LA 69 and LA 996. The closure is necessary to install aqua dams to alleviate flooding on the road. No vehicles are allowed to pass. Alternate routes are available:
- LA 70 W - LA 996 to LA 69 back to LA 70
- LA 70 E - LA 70 to LA 69, then right on LA 996 back to LA 70
US 190 (Old Mississippi River Bridge) will have alternating lane closures in the westbound direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the eastbound direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 through May 24. This closure is to allow crews to perform bridge inspections.
On Thursday, May 23, the eastbound, inside lane of the Sunshine Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to repair finger joints on the on-ramps. The westbound lane closure will continue with the outside lane restricted to 10-foot lane width.
The eastbound lanes of Government Street, between 16th Street and S Eugene Street, will be closed beginning Saturday, May 18, and continuing through Sunday, June 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted into the Westbound lanes.
Jefferson Highway (LA 73) will have intermittent lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 28 and continuing through Monday, July 1 between the intersections of Airline Highway (US 61) and Highland Road (LA 42). Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. One lane of travel will be maintained at all times. These closures are necessary for asphalt milling, sealing cracks, concrete pavement patching, removing and repairing concrete sidewalk, and repairing concrete curb and gutter. These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.
Starting in June, all westbound lanes of I-10 between Bayou Manchac and Highland Road will shift to new travel lanes as part of the ongoing major widening project. The shift will occur just before the Bayou Mancha bridge. All westbound traffic will be shifted left to newly constructed lanes in the footprint of the median between the westbound and eastbound lanes. Vehicles will still be able to exit at Highland Road. Interstate traffic will continue on the new lanes over a new overpass above Highland. Once traffic clear the new overpass, vehicles will be shifted back to the current configuration.
The Frenchtown Road Bridge over Beaver Bayou will be closed until further notice. The bridge is about 130 feet west of Chaumont Avenue. The detour route is Central Thruway to Greenwell Springs Road to Thibodeaux Road.
Highway 30 at Purpera Road in Gonzales will be down to one lane at times while crews work to complete construction work on the turning lanes. Times and dates of the work and the lane closures are fluid.
LA 441 North, from LA 442 - LA 16, will be under construction beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 6. This work is expected to be completed in October of 2019. Please be prepared for road closures and intermittent delays. These lane closures are necessary while crews perform drainage work, milling, soil cement base work, install new asphalt pavement, and other related work. To avoid the construction zone Southbound motorists may use LA 16 - LA 43 to LA 442 as an alternate route. To avoid the construction zone Northbound motorists may use LA 442 - LA 43 to LA 16 as an alternate route..
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.