It’s Twins for Matt and Alanna Williams!

Laurel Grace on Left, Reid Matthew on Right

Matt Williams

It’s a girl. It’s a boy. WAFB 9NEWS THIS MORNING Anchor Matt Williams and his wife Alanna welcomed twins into their family Monday afternoon. Laurel Grace was born at 2:32pm, weighing six-and-a-half pounds. Her brother, Reid Matthew, was born about one minute later and weighed a little over seven pounds. “They’re pretty and perfect and have 20 fingers and 20 toes -- not all on the same baby,” Matt said shortly after the delivery. “She came out first, like we knew she would. She was the boss in there. She was the smaller of the two and was constantly kicking her little brother and nudging him out of the way.”