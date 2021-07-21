Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals

Rain chances finally trending lower

The gradual trend toward drier weather will start to get underway today. Isolated showers this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances are expected to run about 50%, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, July 21.

Crime

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi
Iberville Parish officials discuss combating juvenile crime, illegal guns on streets in Plaquemine town hall

Investigators

Lori Wright is now taking her legal fight to federal court about a year after she says she was...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Woman files lawsuit against WBRSO after phone was confiscated for weeks

Top Story

A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Here’s what happened during first day of veto override session

TOP HEADLINES

NBA

Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

COVID-19

Broome not ready to implement mask mandate for parish buildings despite BREC reinstating restrictions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Kemker
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she is not ready to follow BREC’s lead to reinstate a mask mandate.

Top Story

DOTD plans for $15M project on west side of Miss. River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Breanne Bizette
DOTD is planning for smoother sailing along US 190 for drivers in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parish. “It should have been done years ago, that way it wouldn’t be in the condition it's in,” says Jason LeBlanc.

News

Police investigate deadly shooting on Chippewa Street

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting death on Chippewa Street that occurred on Monday, July 19 around 11:30 p.m.

Crime

Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the investigation of a man found shot to death in a car on July 1.

LSU

Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
Although former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be in Tokyo for the Olympics she is still staying in the public eye, she recently appeared in an ad for Beats by Dre.
Current Temps
Current Temps
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Scalise receives vaccine
U.S. Rep. Scalise receives vaccine

Health

NAMI teaching importance of mental, physical health
NAMI teaching importance of mental, physical health

Health

Teaching the importance of mental and physical health
Teaching the importance of mental and physical health

Crime

Officials in Iberville Parish held a community meeting at city hall to talk about what’s being...
Iberville Parish officials discuss combating juvenile crime, illegal guns on streets

MORE NEWS

Southern University

Southern’s Lewis tabbed preseason Defensive Player of the Year, 9 Jags on All-Conference teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The reigning Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year, Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed to be the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced during SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 21.

COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Scalise gets COVID vaccine, calls it ‘safe and effective’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
After waiting months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine the No. 2 Republican in House, Steve Scalise finally received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an Ochsner Clinic in Jefferson Parish.

Health

NAMI La. hosting free yoga class teaching people the importance of mental, physical health

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Louisiana, is hosting an event to teach people about the importance of mental and physical wellness.

News

OMV in Gonzales to reopen July 21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Gonzales Department of Motor Vehicles is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, July 21.

9News Alert Team

ACTION JACKSON: High Water Bill

Updated: 14 hours ago
Utility bills can increase and decrease from month to month but what happens when it unexpectedly jumps up more than $100?

Crime

Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The US Marshalls Task Force assisted the Zachary Police Department in arresting four suspects in connection with a shooting at a Zachary hair salon.

Crime

Police investigate deadly stabbing on Gus Young

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Tuesday, July 20.

News

Ascension Parish president hosts listening session in St. Amant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The first of a series of tours for the Ascension Parish president kicked off in St. Amant on Tuesday, July 20.

Crime

Over $1M stolen from unemployment funds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Since the public health emergency, Louisiana has experienced massive unemployment with hundreds of businesses closed.

News

Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Lawmakers have gavelled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol. Some of them want to overturn two dozen bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the spring session.

News

State Police captain who was transferred after Ronald Greene’s death is retiring

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmine Anderson
Captain John Peters was commander of Troop F from 2018 until 2021.

COVID-19

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.

MORE NEWS

COVID-19

COVID vaccines for kids still months away

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN
Pfizer says data for children 5 to 11 could come sometime in September with emergency use authorization coming shortly thereafter.

COVID-19

BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
BREC will immediately begin requiring all staff and visitors who will spend more than 15 minutes in an indoor facility to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.

COVID-19

Mayor, doctors urge adults to get vaccinated to protect children

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was joined by community healthcare workers Tuesday, July 20, to give an update on COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

State

Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Zaila's celebration tour made a stop in New Orleans.

National

Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Debra Dolan
Gas prices are 98 cents more than this time a year ago, but that's not keeping drivers off the roads.

Crime

Juvenile injured in shooting at Baker apartment

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in Baker on Monday, July 19.

Crime

One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18.

LSU

LSU’s Andrews and Nuss named Woman of the Year nominees

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
LSU outfielder Aliyah Andrews and beach volleyball Kristen Nuss have been named the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year nominees. Andrews and Nuss just wrapped up impressive careers during their time with the Tigers.

LSU

HOLD THAT TIGER! LSU adds four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The LSU Tigers continue to add to their top ranked SEC recruiting class with the addition of four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Citizen announced his decision to play for the Tigers via Twitter.

Southern University

Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins take stage at SWAC Media Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The Southern Jaguars and new head football coach Jason Rollins took the stage at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 20.