WBR escapee back in custody

The inmate who escaped from custody in West Baton Rouge Parish is back in custody.



Calvin Weatherford, 24, turned himself in Friday afternoon.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes says Weatherford escaped late Thursday afternoon.



Cazes says when the inmate ran from the work release office he was cuffed behind his back.

He says Weatherford returned from his work release job around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, but failed his mandatory daily breathalyzer test.

While another deputy filled out paperwork, he says Weatherford bolted out the door.

Calvin Weatherford is serving time for attempted burglary. He now faces escape charges as well.

