Festival safety tips

It's Mardi Gras Mambo time! Parades, parties, beads, costumes and doubloons contribute to Louisiana's unique holiday.

Thousands of people from all over the world will be visiting Louisiana to celebrate "Carnival Time" with us. While you are watching the parades from the crowded streets, remember to catch the true spirit of our celebration.

Think Safe. Think Family. would like to THROW you some tips to help you and your family have a safe and happy festival season.

Dress it up!

Wear sunglasses during the day to protect your eyes from the sun and throws.

Keep valuable items in your front pockets and be aware of pick-pockets.

Dress in costume for extra fun, but avoid masks that could obstruct your vision and breathing.

Using a Ladder?

Maintain three-point contact: one hand and two feet, or two hands and one foot.

Never stand on the top rung. Stand in the center to avoid tipping and check weight limits.

Set ladders on firm, level ground and never in a street intersection.

Make sure your ladder is as far back from the curb as it is tall. This will prevent a falling ladder from throwing occupants into the path of an oncoming float.

If you are placing children in a ladder seat, make sure the seat has a retaining bar and a safety strap. The strap should go from the bar, between the child's legs, to the bottom of the seat. This may prevent a small child from slipping beneath the bar and falling out of the seat.

Throw me some Safety Mister!

Do not climb on or around police barricades.

Do not push people out of the way.

Do not chase, reach under or hang onto a float.

Respect the law. Know your drinking limit and have a designated driver who has not consumed any alcohol.

Be extra careful when driving or walking near parades and parade traffic.

Heads up! Watch for flying objects!

Baby's 1st Mardi Gras?