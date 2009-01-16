Jeff Morrow

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Arrived in Baton Rouge: December 2008 after a stint in Grand Junction, CO at KKCO-TV. I'm SO happy to be back in Baton Rouge for obvious reasons.

Education: Elementary School at St. Lukes Episcopal; High School at Parkview Baptist; B.A. in Broadcasting and Electronic Media, and minor in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma

Awards / Accomplishments: Working on the awards! Was part of best college newscast (OU Nightly) in the state of Oklahoma.

Family Info: Married in December 2011 to the love of my life Shanna. We have one child, a son named Logan. My Mother and Father live in Baton Rouge; Grandmother in Melville, LA; Brother and Sister-in-Law live in Los Angeles, CA; I have a cocker spaniel rescued from a shelter named Wally.

Community Involvement: Have volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the past, been a mentor for the senior year project for Livingston Parish High Schools, also enjoy speaking to kids at local schools about weather and the news business in general.

Hobbies: I love watching and cheering on my Oklahoma Sooners in any sport, and also a big Saints fan. Who Dat!!! I enjoy playing golf and tennis.

Email: jmorrow@wafb.com