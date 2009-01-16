Jeff Morrow

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Madeline Ellis has a gift for crafting jewelry. Her line, Mimosa, captures bits of south Louisiana with magnolias, oysters, and pelicans. Now, her latest collection is giving back to local non-profit that once helped her.More >>
Madeline Ellis has a gift for crafting jewelry. Her line, Mimosa, captures bits of south Louisiana with magnolias, oysters, and pelicans. Now, her latest collection is giving back to local non-profit that once helped her.More >>
Happy Fourth of July! As promised, today's big weather story was the heat.More >>
Happy Fourth of July! As promised, today's big weather story was the heat.More >>
The boat parade in New Roads is a July 4th tradition that dates back 35 years. Hundreds of boats take to False River, with many out there just to watch and others taking part in the annual boat parade.More >>
The boat parade in New Roads is a July 4th tradition that dates back 35 years. Hundreds of boats take to False River, with many out there just to watch and others taking part in the annual boat parade.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>