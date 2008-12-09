Man found shot to death on Tennessee St.

One man is dead and Baton Rouge police are looking for a killer after a shooting in south Baton Rouge late Monday night.

Police say just after 9:00 p.m., they received several calls about shots being fired off East McKinley.

They began searching the area and found a man dead behind a house in the 2500 block of Tennessee Street.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Henry Sterling. Police say he was shot several times. So far, they have no suspects or motive.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

This is the latest in what has turned out to be a particularly violent year for a neighborhood trying to make a comeback.

Several grants and government programs are alive and well in old south Baton Rouge, but for some reason, the violence continues.

Copyright 2008 WAFB. All rights reserved.