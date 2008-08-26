Tender and Juicy Spaghetti and Meatballs

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: January 4, 2018

Prep Time: 2 hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Nothing is worse than sitting at the table ready to enjoy a plate of spaghetti and meatballs only to discover the meatballs are tough and dry. This recipe will teach you the secret to making juicy, tender meatballs, a skill that can only be learned in Italy.

Ingredients for Meatballs:

1 pound ground beef chuck

1 pound ground pork

6 eggs

1 cup minced onions

1 cup minced celery

1 cup minced green bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup chopped basil

1¾ cups Italian bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsps salt

2 tbsps black pepper

Method for Meatballs:

In a large mixing bowl, combine beef and pork. Using both hands, blend meat well. Add eggs, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, basil, bread crumbs, and cheese. Continue to blend then season with salt and pepper. Fry a small patty of meat mixture in a sprinkle of extra-virgin olive oil to test seasoning. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Roll meatballs to desired size. Meatballs should be slightly larger than a golf ball. Place on a cookie sheet, cover, and refrigerate. This recipe will make approximately 20 meatballs.

Ingredients for Sauce:

2 (26-ounce) jars prepared spaghetti sauce

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup minced garlic

½ cup diced onions

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

½ cup chopped oregano

½ cup chopped basil

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

1 pound cooked spaghetti

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Method for Sauce:

In a medium saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onions, green onions, celery, and bell peppers. Sauté 2-3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in prepared spaghetti sauce, oregano, and basil. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Gently drop raw meatballs into sauce. Return sauce to a simmer. Do not stir for first 10 minutes of simmering or meatballs will break. When stirring, use a wooden spoon and move the meatballs gently. Season with salt and pepper. Place cooked spaghetti in a large serving bowl, top with 6-8 ounces of sauce and toss well to coat. Pour spaghetti onto center of a large serving platter and arrange meatballs on top of pasta. Top with additional sauce and Parmesan cheese.