Chef John Folse’s Coush Coush

Comment: The name "coush coush" comes from "couscous," a North African dish of steamed semolina. Coush coush is a very old Cajun cornmeal recipe that was most often used as a hot cereal. The people of every Cajun cabin had their own method of preparation for this dish and had a different tradition for serving it. Many years ago, on the coldest winter nights, this dish would be cooked in a cast iron pot in the fireplace. It's hard to imagine that a dish so simply prepared could taste so good.