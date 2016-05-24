Chef John Folse’s Coush Coush

Prep Time: 30 Minutes Yields: 6 Servings
Comment: The name "coush coush" comes from "couscous," a North African dish of steamed semolina. Coush coush is a very old Cajun cornmeal recipe that was most often used as a hot cereal. The people of every Cajun cabin had their own method of preparation for this dish and had a different tradition for serving it. Many years ago, on the coldest winter nights, this dish would be cooked in a cast iron pot in the fireplace. It's hard to imagine that a dish so simply prepared could taste so good.
Ingredients:
2 cups yellow cornmeal 1/2 cup vegetable oil 1 and 1/2 tsps salt 1 tsp baking powder 1 and 1/2 cups milk
Method:
In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, salt, baking powder and milk. Using a wire whisk, blend ingredients until well incorporated. When oil is hot, pour in cornmeal mixture. Do not stir. Allow a crust to form. Once formed, stir well and lower heat to simmer. Cover and cook approximately 15 minutes, stirring often. Serve with milk and sugar or with hot coffee milk as cereal.