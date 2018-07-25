Donovan Jackson

Reporter: 9News 5, 6 & 10
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Education: I Graduated from Southern University with with a degree in Mass Communication, concentrating in Broadcast and Journalism. I also minored in Spanish.
Awards & Accomplishments:
Family Info: The youngest of four children.
Community Involvement: Volunteers in Public Schools. Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society.
Hobbies: It's a long list, but singing, acting, dancing, writing, reading, watching Korean dramas, and trying food from every possible culture I can.
Big Stories Covered: January 2018 Freeze; it was the first week of my internship and the beginning of a beautiful relationship.
Awards: Genesis Energy scholar, Gala on the Bluff scholar
Favorite Quote: "Dream so big that it scares you."
Email: donovanjackson@wafb.com