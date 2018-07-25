Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson
June 1, 2016 at 8:17 PM CDT - Updated November 5 at 3:59 PM

Follow Donna on Twitter

Like Donna on Facebook

Email Donna

Reporter: 9News 5, 6 & 10

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Education: I Graduated from Southern University with with a degree in Mass Communication, concentrating in Broadcast and Journalism. I also minored in Spanish.

Awards & Accomplishments:

Family Info: The youngest of four children.

Community Involvement: Volunteers in Public Schools. Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society.

Hobbies: It's a long list, but singing, acting, dancing, writing, reading, watching Korean dramas, and trying food from every possible culture I can.

Big Stories Covered: January 2018 Freeze; it was the first week of my internship and the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

Awards: Genesis Energy scholar, Gala on the Bluff scholar

Favorite Quote: "Dream so big that it scares you."

Email: donovanjackson@wafb.com