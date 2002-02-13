Greg Meriwether

Anchor 9 News at 5, 6 & 10



Birthplace: Louisville, Kentucky



Arrived in Baton Rouge: 2001



Education: Western Kentucky University



Awards & Accomplishments: Edward R. Murrow Award for writing, Louisiana Associated Press Story of the Year, Kentucky Associated Press Best Reporter 2001



Family info: Father and Mother both live in Kentucky.



Community Involvement: Spearheads WAFB's award-winning Hand It On project.



Hobbies: Church, spending time with friends and family.



Big Stories Covered: Stories big and small mean a lot to me.



Favorite Quote: "Just report the news … If there is none - then say so. I have a feeling people might like that." - Edward R. Murrow



Email: gmeriwether@wafb.com