Greg Meriwether

Anchor 9 News at 5, 6 & 10
Birthplace: Louisville, Kentucky
Arrived in Baton Rouge: 2001
Education: Western Kentucky University
Awards & Accomplishments: Edward R. Murrow Award for writing, Louisiana Associated Press Story of the Year, Kentucky Associated Press Best Reporter 2001
Family info: Father and Mother both live in Kentucky.
Community Involvement: Spearheads WAFB's award-winning Hand It On project.
Hobbies: Church, spending time with friends and family.
Big Stories Covered: Stories big and small mean a lot to me.
Favorite Quote: "Just report the news … If there is none - then say so. I have a feeling people might like that." - Edward R. Murrow
Email: gmeriwether@wafb.com
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.