Greg Meriwether

Anchor 9 News at 5, 6 & 10

Birthplace: Louisville, Kentucky

Arrived in Baton Rouge:  2001

Education: Western Kentucky University

Awards & Accomplishments: Edward R. Murrow Award for writing, Louisiana Associated Press Story of the Year, Kentucky Associated Press Best Reporter 2001

Family info: Father and Mother both live in Kentucky.

Community Involvement: Spearheads WAFB's award-winning Hand It On project.

Hobbies: Church, spending time with friends and family.

Big Stories Covered: Stories big and small mean a lot to me. 

Favorite Quote: "Just report the news … If there is none - then say so. I have a feeling people might like that." - Edward R. Murrow

Email: gmeriwether@wafb.com

