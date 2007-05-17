Cheryl Mercedes

Anchor

9News at 5/9News Investigators Reporter



Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana

Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 2006. Before I moved here I reported and anchored at KLFY TV in Lafayette, La. for three years, and wrote for LifeStyle Lafayette and The Independent.

Education: M.S. Mass Communication University of Louisiana - Lafayette; B.A. Mass Communication Southeastern Louisiana University, Magna Cum Laude; St. Francis Cabrini High School, New Orleans.

Awards and Accomplishments: National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences – Emmy (2015) Louisiana Associated Press - Reporter of the Year (2004); 2nd Place Reporter of the Year (2014) 3rd Place Reporter of the Year (2008); 1st place Spot News (2008); 1st Place Investigative Reporting (2005); 2nd Place Investigative Reporting (2014, 2008); 2nd Place Feature (2005); 2nd Place Continuing Coverage (2014); 3rd Place Continuing Coverage (2004). Women in Media - Broadcast Award of Excellence (2011). Outstanding Communication Graduate - SLU 1999; Green "S" (Service) Award - SLU 1998; 3rd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do; Ironman New Orleans.

Family Info: Married. Father is German; Mother is from Nicaragua.

Community Involvement: FBI Citizen's Academy alumna; Mothers Against Drunk Driving Advisory Panel; Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency; Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure; Varsity Sports Running Club; Crawfish Aquatics.

Hobbies: Triathlon racing, running, cooking, and chasing my two beagles, Sassi and Motley, and cat - Ese'.

Big Stories Covered: Nightmare on Elm Grove public housing investigation; Lafayette theater shooting; Mickey Shunick disappearance and murder investigation; Louisiana Serial Killer Derrick Todd Lee; Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, and Isaac; Louisiana Technical College classroom killings; LSU in BCS Championship games (2007, 2012). Super Bowl XLIV, Miami, FL.

Favorite Quote: "Nothing great is ever achieved without much enduring." - St. Catherine of Siena

Email: cmercedes@wafb.com

Follow Cheryl on Twitter: @twitter.com/cherylmercedes