In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs and flour until smooth. Add butter and milk. Continue to blend until batter reaches consistency of heavy whipping cream and all lumps are removed. Season with salt. It is best to make crêpe batter ahead of time and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. Place 2 (6-inch) crêpe pans over medium-high heat. Add 2 tbsps vegetable oil into one pan and swirl to coat bottom of pan. Once hot, pour excess oil into second pan. Place 2 ounces of batter into first pan, tilting in a circular motion until batter spreads evenly. Cook until outer edge browns and loosens from pan. Flip and cook 1 additional minute. Using a spatula, remove crêpe from pan. Continue process until all crêpes are cooked. If you wish to store overnight or freeze, place plastic wrap between each crêpe to prevent sticking. Store in large plastic zipper bag.