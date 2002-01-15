How to Design a Mardi Gras Wagon Float

Take that old Radio Flyer out of hibernation and give it new status as a Mardi Gras Float! Making these floats is a blast, especially if everyone gets involved and creates their own to show off in a planned "parade"! Kids will go crazy for a chance to be the star on their own float! Things You May Want To Use For Your Float:

Supplies:

Crepe Paper Rolls

Mardi Gras Beads

Mylar Balloons

Doubloons

Garland

First, dig your wagon out of the garage, and clean out all the cobwebs. Next, put your thinking cap on and create yet another theme for your float. Some more suggestions: "Little Mermaid", "The Godfather", "In the Garden of Eden", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", or the classic "Throw Me Something, Mister!" The entire look of your float will be born out of your theme, and your requirements for materials will change as well.

Now it's time to get really creative and think of clever ways to incorporate your theme. If you have an aeronautical theme, you could attach paper machete or styrofoam wings to the sides of the wagon, and your child could wear goggles. Maybe your float could be a fancy car for your little girl and she could ride inside dressed to the nines as "Miss America!"

If you are coming to Mardi Gras, you could also bring your wagon and dress it down for the parades. Your kids can sit inside and ride down the street before the parade begins- tons of people do this and kids love it! (Note: Wagons are excellent for transport of blankets, water coolers, and tired, grumpy children! Just don't park too far!)

Have a great time!