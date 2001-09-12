Steve Schneider

Sports Director

9 News at 6 and 10 Monday - Friday

Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia (Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS)

Arrived in Baton Rouge: 1977

Education: BA in Broadcast Journalism, Louisiana State University

Awards & Accomplishments: Earned Best Sportscast in Louisiana for largest markets by Associated Press in 2014. Has been judged No. 1 eight times and awarded No. 2 Sportscast seven other times in 19 years of entries dating back to 1995. Created the concept for Sportsline Friday Nite in 1990, and was just honored by the LHSAA for completing 25 years of live extended high school football coverage in South Louisiana. The weekly series was expanded to include year-round coverage of every sport with Sportsline OT from 2009 to 2012. Also created Sportsline Summer Camp in 2000, WAFB High School Football Player of the Week in 1985 and partnered with former NFL standout Warrick Dunn and his foundation to present the Sportsline High School Football Player of the Year starting in 2007. National IRIS 1st Place winner for writing, anchoring and producing preseason show on LSU Baseball's first National Championship team in 1991. Also did LSU play-by-play for WPRG-FM from 1979-1983 and was Coordinating producer and play-by-play announcer/studio host for LSU's Pay-per-view cable network TigerVision.

Family Info: Married 33 years with 4 children and 1 grandchild.

Community Involvement: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Hobbies: Music, travel, family activities, walking dachshunds

Big Stories Covered: 7 Super Bowls (including the Saints' historic victory over the Colts in Miami's Sun Life Stadium), plus the Saints' NFC Championship Games in 2006 and 2009, 9 Final Fours and 8 College World Series including LSU's first two NCAA Championships, plus LSU Football's 2003 and 2007 National Championship seasons and title games.

Favorite Quote: "I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

Email: sschneider@wafb.com