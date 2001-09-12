Jay Grymes

Chief Meteorologist

9News at 6 & 10 Monday - Friday

Birthplace: Born in Arlington, Virginia but grew up in Wilmington, Delaware

Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 1985 by invitation from LSU. Joined WAFB in August 1996, named WAFB Chief Meteorologist in May 2003.

Education: B.A. (1979) and M.S. (1986) from Univ. of Delaware, plus an additional 30+ graduate hours from LSU focusing on climatology, meteorology and hydrology.

Awards/Accomplishments:

Retired after 22 years with LSU: past faculty appointments in the LSU Dept. of Geography & Anthropology and the LSU Dept. of Biological & Agricultural Engineering, Extension Climatologist for the LSU AgCenter, Associate with the former LSU Hurricane Center. Currently Adjunct Professional with the LSU AgCenter.

Louisiana State Climatologist, 1991-2003, President of the American Association of State Climatologists (2001-2002).

Member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. AMS Television Seal of Approval.

Co-author of the book Louisiana Weather and Climate (Vega, Grymes & Rohli, August 2012). Former editor of the Louisiana Monthly Climate Review (1988-2003). Author/co-author of numerous professional and academic papers and book chapters dealing with aspects of Gulf Coast weather and climate. Numerous presentations at national and regional professional and academic conferences.

Weather consultant for the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), the Louisiana State Police, EBR Mayor's OHSEP, the Louisiana Dept. of Justice and the Louisiana Dept. of Environmental Quality.

Past national and regional committee memberships: U.S. National Extremes Committee, U.S. Drought Monitor Committee, LA Drought Task Force - Chair of Monitoring Committee, LA Prescribed Burning Advisory Committee, Amite River Basin Commission Technical Committee, Atchafalaya Basin Commission Technical Committee, and Barataria-Terrebonne Nat'l Estuary Program Technical Committee. Past service includes Contributor/Consultant for Baton Rouge Air Quality Task Force, Governor's Brown Marsh Task Force and Governor's Groundwater Task Force.

2004 "Weathercast of the Year." Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

2009 "Outstanding Achievement Award: News Media." National Hurricane Conference.

2010 "Golden Mike Award." Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

2014 "Outstanding Service Award." Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Committee.

Board of Directors, BSA Istrouma Council.

Family Info: Wife, Debi; Stepdaughter, Carri who is married to Craig Brown; Grandson, Cameron Mason Brown; mother, Joyce in Wilmington, DE; sister, Joanna, a Professor at Arkansas State University; brother, Jim, a stage engineer in Wilmington, DE.

Community Involvement: Regular speaker at area clubs, schools, scout groups and other agencies and associations. Instructor for MOHSEP's Jr. CERT Preparedness Program. Volunteer for Louisiana Special Olympics and Capital Area March of Dimes.

Hobbies: Motorcycling and cloud-counting.

Big Stories: Without doubt, the public-service and non-stop TV work with WAFB through 2005's hurricanes Katrina and Rita and 2008's Gustav.

Favorite Quote: "Some people are weatherwise, but most are otherwise." Ben Franklin.

Email: jgrymes@wafb.com