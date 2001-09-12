Jacques Doucet

Sports Anchor

9 News at 6 and 10 Saturday

9 News at 5:30 and 10 Sunday

Birthplace: Lafayette, Louisiana (Milton)

Arrived in Baton Rouge: 2001

Education: UL-Lafayette, North Vermilion High School

Family Info: Son of Lyn & Dee Doucet.

Hobbies: I've enjoyed founding, organizing and establishing a nonprofit, 501-C charity called Red Rock & Blue. RRB holds a major charity fundraiser each summer to benefit Louisiana military, consisting of three major events - "The Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game", "The Red, Rock and Blue Charity Concert" and "The Doucet/Begnaud Softball/Kick Ball Invitational". RRB gives primarily to local military charity organizations to benefit those who serve and their families. Such organizations are The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Wounded War Heroes and Support Our War Heroes. RRB donated a total of $100,000 to charity alone over the last two years (2015 & 2016), with more big plans moving forward. We are proud to say it is becoming one of the state's fastest growing charities. In 2016, over 80 teams participated in our softball/kickball tournament, while multi-platinum bands like Sugar Ray, Everclear, Gin Blossoms, Eve 6, LIT, Soul Asylum and Sponge have played our concerts. The Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game is always a great time, with many different sports greats and other well-known personalities participating. Simply put, Red Rock & Blue is a very good thing. For more information, please visit redrockandblue.com.

Big Stories: I've covered basically any story I could've ever dreamed to cover. Following the 2009 New Orleans Saints to and through their Super Bowl Championship was surreal. Being on the field in Miami and in the winning locker room is an experience I will never forget. I can say the same for not one, but two LSU football national titles in 2003 & 2007. Both took place in New Orleans and both times I was lucky enough to be there. I'll never forget hustling with the 2006 LSU men's basketball team all the way to the Final Four in Indianapolis. The last second over Texas A&M and the massive upset of Duke were thrilling sporting events. I've been to Omaha twice for the College World Series and covered the LSU women's basketball team through 5 straight trips to the Final Four. What a privilege to cover such players as Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Temeka Johnson. I've covered the NBA & NBA Playoffs with the New Orleans Hornets. Twice I interviewed Michael Jordan when he was with the Washington Wizards and yes, I was a bit awestruck. I've enjoyed making journeys over "The Harding Hump" onto "The Bluff" to cover the Blue & Gold of Southern University. The "Jaguar Nation" is passionate about their sports, especially football. It's was a privilege to see Jaguar baseball phenom Rickie Weeks go from playing before a few hundred fans at Lee-Hines Field, to thousands in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers. I knew little of Roger Cador before I landed in Baton Rouge. Now I know this jovial, championship baseball coach very well. And last but certainly not least, I have the thrill of co-hosting the best high school football show in the state. "Sportsline Friday Nite" is a south Louisiana tradition that is certainly hard to top. I could keep going and keep going.

Awards: I've won or shared in winning 10 Louisiana AP awards in sports broadcasting. During the summer of 2014 I was voted Baton Rouge's best sports personality by the readers of 225 Magazine. I was also named to The Baton Rouge Business Report's "40 Under 40" in 2012, was nominated for a local Emmy alongside videographer Robert Hollins for our "Knowing Mo" feature on former LSU athlete Mo Isom, won "The Scoop" award for excellence in local social media, received the 2011 "Beyond the Call of Duty Award" from the Support Our Warriors organization and the ³Community Service Award" from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) which is a national award, for my charitable efforts through "Red, Rock and Blue". The biggest reward however, is working at a great station and doing what I love.

Favorite Quote: "Be Yourself."

Email: jdoucet@wafb.com