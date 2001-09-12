Diane Deaton

Weathercaster

9 News This Morning & Early Edition Monday - Friday

Birthplace: St. Joseph, Missouri

Arrived in Baton Rouge: I moved to Baton Rouge in 1983.

Education: Missouri Western State College/Elementary Education; emphasis in Early Childhood and Remedial Reading Certification.

Awards/Accomplishments: Honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters with the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award"; CAAWS (Capital Area Animal Welfare Society) Holly Reynolds Humanitarian of the Year Award; Ulli Goodman Volunteer of Year Award presented by the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater; certified as a DELTA Society Pet Partner, nationally recognized in the field of animal assisted activities and animal assisted therapy.

Family Info: Mom and Dad, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Missouri; brother and sister-in-law and twin nieces in Oklahoma.

Community Involvement: Over the years, Diane has helped build several Habitat for Humanity houses and now serves on their Board of Directors; she is a past Board member of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre; a current Board member of the Friends of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum; and a new member of the Board of Directors with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. For several years, she has been involved with VIP'S (Volunteers in Public Schools) “Reading Friends” program … tutoring first and second graders at Buchanan Elementary. Diane is also the “handler” of a Champion Show Dog, (a Bernese Mountain dog named Rocky), through the LSU “Tiger Hats” Pet Therapy program; visiting the children and their families at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. She is a charter member of “Pearls and Tiger Paws”, the Volunteer League for Veterinary Medicine at LSU. And, for the past decade, she has been the American sponsor of a child in central America through “World Vision”, an International Christian Relief Program.

Hobbies: Shopping (of course), visiting flea markets (especially those in Iowa and Minnesota), needlework and would like to learn to play the violin.

Big Stories: Weather stories impact our viewers and community everyday;however, when weather becomes "news" we're here 24/7. Hurricane Gustav was one of those events folks reference by "I remember where I was that day"! Personally, I was assigned (and pretty much "imbedded") at the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness; reporting and observing, first hand, the best of EBR Parish critical disaster response. While doing continual updates from MOHSEP throughout the initial impact/and aftermath of Hurricane Gustav, we were the first station in the city to report breaking news of a never before implemented "curfew" for East Baton Rouge Parish!

Favorite Quote: "Shoot for the moon--even if you miss, you'll still land among the stars!"

Email: ddeaton@wafb.com