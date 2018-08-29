Glen Oaks High cancels classes due to water main break

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Glen Oaks High School has canceled classes for the day after a water main broke on campus this morning, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools confirmed to WAFB.
Officials believe the water main break occurred during construction at the school. No school buildings were damaged by the water main break.
The school board said that parents were notified via an automated phone system. Students who arrived at the school before classes were canceled will be sent home. Buses will be provided for students who need transportation.
