UK Brexit chief says October deadline for deal may slip

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Brexit minister says the U.K. and the European Union may not meet their self-imposed October deadline for a divorce deal.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says there is a "possibility it may creep beyond that."

Britain and the EU aim to hammer out an agreement on divorce terms and future trade by a European Council summit in October so that it can be approved by individual EU countries before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29.But talks have stalled, and the U.K. has ramped up planning for a "no deal" Brexit.

Raab told a House of Lords committee on Wednesday that the two sides were "aiming for the October council, but there is some measure of leeway."

Raab said "I'm confident that a deal is within our sights."

