Homeless Samaritan suing couple who raised funds to help him - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Homeless Samaritan suing couple who raised funds to help him

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A homeless man whose selfless act of using his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia got him worldwide attention is now suing the couple who led a $400,000 fundraising campaign to help him.

Johnny Bobbitt says he's concerned that Mark D'Amico and Katie McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe. The New Jersey couple deny those claims, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they feared he would buy drugs.

Bobbitt's lawsuit contends the couple committed fraud by taking money from the fundraising campaign for themselves. His lawyers want a judge to appoint someone to oversee the account.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

